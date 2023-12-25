Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Holdings Trimmed by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,197 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.27% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RECS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The company has a market capitalization of $254.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

