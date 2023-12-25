Comparing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Boatim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $4.92 billion 0.06 $171.03 million $3.88 1.34 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Boatim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and Boatim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Boatim on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

