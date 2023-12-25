Comparing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.70% 8.93% 6.91% Teradyne 18.41% 20.56% 14.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Teradyne 2 2 5 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Teradyne has a consensus target price of $108.55, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Teradyne.

98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Teradyne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 4.23 $57.15 million $0.99 55.98 Teradyne $1.56 billion 10.56 $715.50 million $3.05 35.29

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Teradyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teradyne pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Teradyne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Teradyne beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices and modules, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. Teradyne, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

