Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.27 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

