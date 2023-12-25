Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $237.88. The company had a trading volume of 875,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

