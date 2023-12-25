Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,316.67.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,247.50 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,084.60 and a 12 month high of C$3,359.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,064.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,860.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 104.5556986 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

