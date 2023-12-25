Contrasting B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. B. Riley Financial pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Global Management 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B. Riley Financial and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $95.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54% Apollo Global Management 10.87% 24.30% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Apollo Global Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.66 billion 0.37 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -7.89 Apollo Global Management $26.44 billion 1.97 -$3.21 billion $4.73 19.36

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Global Management. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats B. Riley Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, India and Europe.

