Contrasting DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sportech and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportech N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -30.41% -96.17% -26.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportech and DraftKings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DraftKings $3.29 billion 9.33 -$1.38 billion ($2.18) -16.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sportech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sportech and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportech 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 3 4 21 0 2.64

DraftKings has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Sportech.

Summary

DraftKings beats Sportech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website. Sportech PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

