Contrasting FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

FAT Brands currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.34%. Given FAT Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.97% TH International -53.26% -1,859.11% -18.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FAT Brands and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $425.64 million 0.23 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -0.76 TH International $1.49 billion 0.05 -$110.36 million ($0.76) -2.30

TH International has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FAT Brands beats TH International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.