Contrasting Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) & Its Peers

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is one of 177 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kawasaki Heavy Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.52% 1.53% 0.36% Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors -9.57% -1.68% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors 1198 4212 5521 55 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kawasaki Heavy Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 28.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.77 billion $392.42 million 53.38 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Competitors $6.13 billion $582.30 million -260.17

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries peers beat Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

