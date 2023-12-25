Contrasting Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) & DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.92 billion 1.90 -$950.00 million ($1.01) -34.87 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA -5.44% 10.91% 5.25% Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus price target of $38.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. The Consumables segment offers endodontic products comprising drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions, which support root canal procedures; restorative products that include artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products. It also provides small equipment products, which comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. The company also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; equipment manufacturer membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and detection systems, sensor chips and consumables, systems, biosensors and kits, compliance tools, and systems software. Further, it offers water purification systems; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, it provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, media and process, instrument, system service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

