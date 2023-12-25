Contrasting Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Swiss Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $2.65 billion 0.16 $88.11 million $0.07 15.14 Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 28.47

Analyst Ratings

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Life. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and Swiss Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swiss Life 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 164.15%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Swiss Life.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Swiss Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 8.96% 5.08% 3.99% Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterdrop beats Swiss Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage. It also provides property and casualty, liability and motor, accident, and health insurance. In addition, the company manages assets and provides advisory services for institutional clients. Further, the company engages in the private equity, information technology, real estate, banking, staff restaurant/canteen, and investment funds businesses. Swiss Life Holding AG distributes its products through its sales force and distribution partners. The company operates in Switzerland and internationally under the Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Chase de Vere, and Fincentrum brands. Swiss Life Holding AG was founded in 1857 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

