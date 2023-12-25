Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,900 shares during the period. Copart comprises 2.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $67,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,208. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

