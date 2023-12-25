CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 993,035 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.