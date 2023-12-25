CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.58. 965,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

