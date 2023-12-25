CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.00% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 713,574 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,779,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS DAPR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.