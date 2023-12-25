CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

