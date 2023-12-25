CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

