CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.41% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,317. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

