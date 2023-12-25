CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 723,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. 320,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

