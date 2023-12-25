CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.50. 54,596 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

