CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 636,674 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $19,332,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 847.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 282,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 257,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $9,601,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,017 shares. The stock has a market cap of $557.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

