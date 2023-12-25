CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

