CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.29. 4,037,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.25 and its 200-day moving average is $407.54. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

