CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $29.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.