CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA CLIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,309. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
