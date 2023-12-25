CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CLIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,309. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.