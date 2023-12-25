CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 85,629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,629 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

