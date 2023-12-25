CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 734,630 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

