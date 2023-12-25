CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 18,647 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

