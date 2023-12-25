CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.