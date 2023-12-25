Critical Analysis: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) versus True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Viasat has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 9.34% 6.92% 2.47% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $3.32 billion 1.00 $1.08 billion $8.02 3.32 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viasat and True Nature’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viasat and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 5 2 0 2.29 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than True Nature.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viasat beats True Nature on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

