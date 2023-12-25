Critical Comparison: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) versus Iris BioTechnologies (OTCMKTS:IRSB)

Iris BioTechnologies (OTCMKTS:IRSB – Get Free Report) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris BioTechnologies and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris BioTechnologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AtriCure $380.73 million 4.62 -$46.47 million ($0.54) -68.70

Iris BioTechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris BioTechnologies and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris BioTechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

AtriCure has a consensus price target of $60.13, suggesting a potential upside of 62.06%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Iris BioTechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iris BioTechnologies and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris BioTechnologies N/A N/A N/A AtriCure -6.52% -6.37% -4.95%

Summary

AtriCure beats Iris BioTechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris BioTechnologies



Iris BioTechnologies, Inc., a life science company, develops solutions for the detection and monitoring of monogenic and complex genomic diseases. It is developing nano-biochip technology platform used for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with breast cancer, neurological disorders, heart diseases, diabetes, and other gene-related metabolic problems. The company also develops BioWindows, an artificial intelligence system, which provides data and analysis for clinical applications, drug development, and stem cell research. Iris BioTechnologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About AtriCure



AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

