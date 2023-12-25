Critical Comparison: Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) and Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Nufarm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro -10.70% 421.70% 1.56% Nufarm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Nufarm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.55 billion 1.02 -$380.10 million ($6.79) -9.43 Nufarm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nufarm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

70.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro and Nufarm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 3 1 2.71 Nufarm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Nufarm.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Nufarm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease. It also provides seed treatment products for the protection and treatment of damage caused by insects, fungus, and disease; and distributes sunflower, sorghum, and canola seeds. Nufarm Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Laverton North, Australia.

