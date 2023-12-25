Critical Contrast: Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) & Its Peers

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is one of 393 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Headwater Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Headwater Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Headwater Exploration N/A N/A 14.33 Headwater Exploration Competitors $1.50 billion $441.20 million -26.55

Profitability

Headwater Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Headwater Exploration. Headwater Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Headwater Exploration N/A N/A N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 162.40% 6.24% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Headwater Exploration and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Headwater Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 1099 6683 11721 413 2.57

Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Headwater Exploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Headwater Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Headwater Exploration rivals beat Headwater Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc. in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

