Critical Contrast: Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) & Its Peers

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is one of 393 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Headwater Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.9% of Headwater Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Headwater Exploration and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Headwater Exploration
|N/A
|N/A
|14.33
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|$1.50 billion
|$441.20 million
|-26.55
Profitability
This table compares Headwater Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Headwater Exploration
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|162.40%
|6.24%
|4.04%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Headwater Exploration and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Headwater Exploration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|1099
|6683
|11721
|413
|2.57
Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Headwater Exploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Headwater Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Headwater Exploration rivals beat Headwater Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc. in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
