Critical Review: London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for London Stock Exchange Group and Intercontinental Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 4 5 1 2.70

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $132.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 25.17% 13.06% 2.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Intercontinental Exchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $9.61 billion 7.31 $1.45 billion $4.31 29.17

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats London Stock Exchange Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

