Critical Survey: Inpex (IPXHF) & Its Competitors

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) is one of 392 publicly-traded companies in the "Oil & Gas E&P" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inpex to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Inpex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpex Competitors 1099 6683 11721 413 2.57

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Inpex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inpex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex N/A N/A N/A Inpex Competitors 162.40% 6.24% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inpex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex N/A N/A 0.10 Inpex Competitors $1.50 billion $441.20 million -26.58

Inpex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inpex. Inpex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Inpex pays an annual dividend of $14.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 108.1%. Inpex pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.8% and pay out 71.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Inpex is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inpex competitors beat Inpex on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. It also transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. In addition, the company engages in storage of carbon capture related business. Further, it is involved in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, forest conservation, and carbon recycling related businesses. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Inpex