CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7651 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 21.91. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52-week low of 20.68 and a 52-week high of 22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.84 and a 200-day moving average of 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

