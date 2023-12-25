CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,260.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

