CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $74,990,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,739. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.