CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 6,262,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

