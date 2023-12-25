CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 6,262,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

