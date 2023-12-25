CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 96,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

