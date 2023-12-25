CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.