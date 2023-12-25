Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Danaher were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 540.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 64,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 587,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,699,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.11. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

