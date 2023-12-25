DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,601,000 after buying an additional 634,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DBRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,776. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

