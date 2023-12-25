Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Lifted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.38 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

