Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Boosted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,956 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

