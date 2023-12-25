Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $730.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

