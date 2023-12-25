Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. 509,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

