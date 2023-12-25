Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 8.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $53,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.24. 187,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

